A warm and muggy setup with a few passing showers this Saturday - more storms to come this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Warm and muggy today under partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s this afternoon with a southeasterly breeze near 15 mph.

A passing shower can't be ruled out this afternoon. There is a chance of an inland storm later tonight as a cold front continues to approach the area.

We are not under a severe weather threat for tonight. We are highlighted in the light green, which is the general thunderstorm outlook. This is due to the isolated storm threat after 7 PM.

We will remain humid and unsettled through the weekend.

Sunday's forecast will be more unsettled with the chance for scattered storms across the region. A warmer day with highs in the middle and upper 80s under partly sunny to overcast skies.

Isolated showers can't be ruled out for the first half of the day. The later half will be more unsettled with scattered storms across South Florida.

A marginal threat for severe weather has been issued as some could be strong to severe.

It will be another unsettled day as the front sags south on Monday leaving storm chances in the forecast. Most of the stormy weather will occur after 2 PM.

Isolated rain chances will continue for the remainder of the week and temperatures stay warm and muggy.

The front will not wash away the humidity unfortunately.

Highs remain in the middle 80s each day.