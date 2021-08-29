A warm afternoon ahead with partly sunny skies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warm afternoon is expected here in south Florida. Highs will be around 90° with partly sunny skies.

There's not much rain in the forecast today as high pressure dominates. A storm will be possible, but mainly inland.

It's typical summer weather to start the week. Hot and humid conditions with afternoon storms moving inland. But overall, we'll remain on the drier side.

By the end of the week, rain chances increase as deeper moisture moves in.

In the Tropics:

Hurricane Ida is a Cat 4 hurricane with winds of 140 MPH. It could get a bit stronger before it makes landfall early Sunday afternoon.

A storm surge of 10-15' with over a foot of rain is spots. Widespread flooding is expected as well as widespread damage from the winds. Power could be out for days.



In the Atlantic, there are 2 tropical depressions. 10 and 11.

Both could become tropical storms later today. The next 2 names are Julian and Kate. Both stay in the ocean and no land mass will be affected.

There are two other waves the NHC is watching.