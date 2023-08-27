Watch Now
A tropical disturbance will bring in gusty rain squalls Tuesday and Wednesday.

A tropical disturbance will move towards the Panhandle of Florida by Wednesday and we'll see moisture and instability increase ahead of the system. The worst of the weather will be Tue-Wed.
Posted at 6:22 AM, Aug 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-27 06:22:57-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today, highs in the low 90s. Rain near the coast in the morning - early afternoon, then most of the shower and storm activity pushing west of 441 by 2PM.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s with afternoon - evening showers and storms.

Tuesday, highs in the low 90s. Increasing rain chances throughout the day. Gusty rain squalls could produce strong winds and isolated tornadoes. Winds south 10-20MPH, Gusts: 25-30 MPH. Winds increasing through the night.

Wednesday, highs in the low 90s. Numerous gusty rain squalls with the potential for strong-severe storms embedded in some of those bands. Winds SW 15-25 MPH, Gusts 30-35 MPH.

Thursday - Friday, tropical disturbance starts to pull away, but moisture lingers. Scattered showers and storms with highs in the low 90s. Breezy winds.

Next weekend, slow clearing with rain chances starting to tick down. Highs in the low-mid 90s.

