A taste of fall this weekend, but it doesn't last long

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're getting a refreshing taste of fall across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast this weekend! A series of cold fronts has brought some of the coolest temperatures we've experienced since last winter, along with much drier air and plenty of sunshine.

Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 60s to lower 70s, running as much as 10 degrees below average for mid-November.

North to northwest winds around 5–15 mph will add to that refreshing fall feel. Rain chances remain near zero, making it a beautiful day to spend time outdoors or if you are headed to the Stuart Airshow!

If you're heading to the beach, keep in mind that the rip current risk is moderate along the Treasure Coast and low across Palm Beach County.

Mostly clear skies and relatively light winds will allow temperatures to fall quickly after sunset.

Overnight lows will settle into the 50s. You'll definitely want a light jacket if you're heading out early Sunday morning!

Sunday will bring another beautiful day across South Florida, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 70s.

Winds will gradually shift out of the northeast, allowing milder Atlantic air to return. Rain chances remain near zero, so outdoor plans should be in great shape throughout the weekend.

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Our weather pattern begins to change Monday as high pressure strengthens north of Florida, increasing northeast winds across the region.

A few passing Atlantic showers will become possible Monday, with rain chances increasing Tuesday into the middle of the week.

The bigger concern will be along the coast, where persistent northeast winds could produce dangerous rip currents, rough surf and hazardous boating conditions. Offshore seas along the Treasure Coast could build to 5–7 feet Tuesday and 7–9 feet Wednesday.