A stunning, windy weekend ahead with Easter sunshine – warm, muggy days and showers to follow

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Overall it will be a stunning windy weekend!

High temperatures this Saturday will reach the lower to middle 80s under sunny skies. It will be windy to gusty at times with an ocean breeze near 20 mph.

It will be dangerous on the waters with a high rip current risk and a small craft advisory in effect through the holiday weekend. Please exercise caution out there.

The ocean air will increase the humidity slightly over the weekend.

On Easter Sunday, it will still be windy and I wouldn't rule out the chance of an isolated shower near the coast.

It will still be beautiful though. High temperatures in the lower to middle 80s under plenty of sun.

The upcoming week will feature your next chance of showers.

Monday will be dry and breezy with highs in the middle 80s. Partly cloudy skies expected.

Earth day, Tuesday will be warm and a bit more muggy. High temperatures will also be in the middle 80s. An isolated shower can't be ruled out.

Wednesday will be warm and muggy with highs in the middle 80s again. However there is a slight chance of a few showers across the area.

A few more showers can't be ruled out on Thursday, but it won't be too busy on the radar. Temperatures remain consistently in the middle 80s under partly cloudy skies.