WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A strong area of high pressure will bring us ample sunshine on your Sunday. The winds will be light out of the North West. Daytime highs will hover in the upper 70's and low 80's.

This area of high pressure will stay with us on Monday, and then shift off shore by Tuesday. Eventually the winds will shift to the SE, and that will help to increase our temps a few degrees as we finish the week.

New Year's Eve will be quiet with temperatures in the 70's as the ball drops.

Monday - Tuesday, high pressure continues to dominate, keeping the weather pattern quiet. Lows in the upper low-mid 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.

A little warmer by the middle of next week. Starting off the day in the mid-upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. A few showers possible but otherwise mainly dry.