A steamy Sunday for South Florida

John's Sunday AM Weather
Posted at 5:23 AM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 05:35:46-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Despite the fact we're now in the wet season it'll be a mainly rain-free day across South Florida today.

Saharan dust will give the skies a hazy tint to the sunshine and balmy tropical winds out of the southeast will keep it muggy making our highs near 90 feel about 5 degrees hotter.

If you're headed to the beach there's a high risk of rip currents so don't go in too deep and stay close to the lifeguard stand.

Below normal rain chances will continue through Tuesday courtesy of high pressure over the western Atlantic suppressing those storm chances locally but the high will weaken and move east allowing for moisture, instability, and higher rain chances to return later in the week and especially by next weekend.

TODAY: Hazy sun & clouds, breezy. Hot and humid. Highs: Near 90 Winds: SE 15

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. Lows: Mid 70s Winds: SE 10

TOMORROW: Hazy sun, hot and humid. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: ESE 15

