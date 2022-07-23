A steamy but not too stormy weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Scattered showers and a few t'showers are moving in off the ocean this morning.

The sea breeze will strengthen later this morning and push those showers well inland by early this afternoon so the best chance of seeing any much-needed rain will be before noon.

Hot and mostly sunny skies will prevail this afternoon with only a slight chance of any showers/storms redeveloping locally.

Models indicate some relatively drier air moving in tomorrow so rain/storm chances come down a bit for your Sunday.

Highs over the weekend will average in the lower 90s but it'll feel like it's about 10 degrees hotter so drink plenty of water and get in the air conditioning as much as possible.

We're going to bump of those storm chances for Monday and Tuesday with a disturbance passing through, some locally heavy rain could be in store for early next week before another surge of drier air and Saharan dust arrives by midweek and rain chances come down again.

The rip current risk is high both days this weekend so swim at guarded beaches only.

All is quiet in the tropics and no development is expected through the next 5 days.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Scattered showers/storms this morning pushing well inland this afternoon. highs: Lower 90s Winds: ESE 15

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy, isolated showers late. Los: Near 80 Winds: ESE 10

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. A few storms around. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: ESE 15

