A steamy August weekend for South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure has shifted to our north so the flow has turned easterly.

This means any coastal showers in the morning will move west and turn into t'storms later today mainly west of I-95.

Hot and humid weather is the big story this weekend with highs between 90-95 and the heat index pushing above 105 in spots.

Stray hydrated and stay in the air conditioning as often as possible!

Our next weather-maker is an upper-air low over the central Atlantic Ocean which is expected to approach South Florida around Tuesday and linger through Friday.

Heavy rain is possible with this system and we'll need to keep an eye out for possible flooding for the second half of next week.

Potential Tropical Cyclone #4 will make landfall along the border of Texas and Mexico tonight, everything else is quiet in the tropics at this time.

Today: Hot and humid, scattered showers/storms mainly inland. Highs: 90-95 (Feels Like 105+) Winds: SE 10-15

Tonight: Warm and muggy. Lows: Near 80 Winds: ESE 5

Tomorrow: Hot and humid, scattered mainly inland storms. Highs: Mid 90s Winds: ESE 10-15

Monday: Scattered mainly inland storms. Highs: Lower 90s

Tuesday-Friday: Could turn very wet. Highs: Near 90. Lows: Mid 70s

