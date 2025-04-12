A picture perfect weekend ahead!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be unbelievably beautiful today.

Very low humidity this weekend due to the Friday cold front. Dew points will be in the 50s, which is very pleasant.

Gorgeous sunshine to go around! High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Sunday will be another stunning day! Sunshine and low humidity across South Florida. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s again. A northwesterly breeze will keep us cool and comfortable.

This upcoming week will be very mild.

Plenty of sunshine to go around each day. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

A weak cold front on Wednesday will reinforce the dry and mild air. Temperatures will remain near seasonal in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine.