A picture perfect Sunday for most of South Florida

Today
Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Light west wind.