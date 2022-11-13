A picture perfect Sunday for most of South Florida

Today

Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Light west wind.