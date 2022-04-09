A perfectly pleasant weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. —

You've heard this before but this looks like the last cold front of the season and it's just in time for a picture-perfect weekend!

Cooler weather and lower humidity will make it ideal for outdoor activities today and tomorrow.

As we head into next week a slow moderation in temperatures is expected and we'll see the return of above normal temperatures by the end of the week.

There's no rain in sight through at least the middle of next week with only slight rain chances by Thursday and Friday.

The wind will be an issue out there today and when combined with very dry air it'll create ideal conditions for brush fires so the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from 12PM through 8PM for the entire Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

Any stray sparks or flames could cause a rapid spread of wildfires so be careful with any outdoor burning, back yard barbecues, etc. today.

After a pleasantly mild day today look for a very cool night tonight with lows down into the 50s and even 40s in a few spots!

Skies will remain partly cloudy today as the southern branch of the jet stream moves through with mainly clear skies overnight into your Sunday to wrap up the weekend. Enjoy!

TODAY: Red Flag Warning...Partly sunny, windy, mild. HIGH: Upper 70s Winds: West 15-25

TONIGHT: Clear, breezy, very cool. LOW: Mid 50s Winds: NW 10-15

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, breezy, pleasant. HIGH: Mid 70s Winds: NNE 15-25

