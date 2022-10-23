A mix of sunshine and showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Although a few spotty showers could move in off the ocean today, mostly dry air prevails so I'm expecting a good amount of Sunday sunshine too.

It'll be a nice night tonight before a chance of scattered showers occurs for your Monday.

A couple of disturbances are expected to move through South Florida this week but the atmosphere is pretty dry, so no heavy rain is in sight through the next 5-7 days.

If you're a fan of colder weather, you'll be disappointed to know there are no cold fronts in our future through the upcoming week.

In the tropics, a disturbance in the central Atlantic is struggling to overcome wind shear and only has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days as it heads in the general direction of Bermuda.

Everything else is quiet in the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean Sea.

TODAY: Spotty showers, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 80s

TONIGHT: Nice night, Lows: Upper 60s

TOMORROW: Few scattered showers, mix of clouds & sun. Highs: Mid 80s

