A mild and mixed weekend

A milder weekend is setting up here in South Florida. With a northeasterly wind in place, our temperatures will be seasonal. Mainly middle to the upper 80s. But it will be breezy. We will have wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Today we're mainly dry. As we head into your Sunday though, rain chances do increase. We do have tropical moisture returning to South Florida. As a result, we'll have some showers along the coast for the first half of the day. Then we'll have some showers and storms inland as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Monday could be pretty wet at times as well as that tropical moisture lingers. Temperature still in the '80s. Then next week we climb back into the 90s. And each day will have a chance of seeing some scattered showers and storms around. More of a summer like pattern. Today hurricane season officially begins. All is quiet in the tropics.