A little change in the weather this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A backdoor front has moved through the area and behind this front slightly drier, less humid air is spilling into Florida.

Behind this front, high pressure will build keeping conditions fairly dry across South Florida through the week ahead.

Today - Monday, highs in the upper 80s - low 90s. A little less humid with breezy winds. Can't rule out the chance for a quick-moving shower, but rain chances remain low.

Tuesday - Friday, highs in the low 90s. Staying mainly dry with rain chances at 20%. If we do see rain, it will be near the coast in the morning and then onshore winds will push shower activity inland for the afternoon.

Next weekend, highs in the low 90s. Moisture increasing a little and rain chances start to go up.