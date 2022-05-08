A hot Mother's Day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Most of our Mother's Day will be dry however lots of sunshine and a westerly wind will make for one more hot day today.

A cool front will move through and get us relatively pleasant weather for Monday and Tuesday.

This front might kick off a few scattered t'storms later this afternoon or early evening but no severe weather is expected and coverage will be spotty.

Low pressure off the coast of the Carolinas might drift south toward the Florida peninsula later in the week so the chance for showers & t'storms will go up accordingly.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot. Scattered late-day t'storms. Highs: Lower 90s. Winds: W 10-20

Tonight: Mainly clear, mild. Lows: Near 70. Winds: NE 10

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, nice day. Highs: 80-85 Winds: ENE 15-20