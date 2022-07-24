Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A hot, mostly dry summer Sunday

The Latest Forecast
Posted at 6:12 AM, Jul 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-24 06:12:29-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Drier air will prevail today allowing for limited rain/storm chances of 20% or less.

A disturbance (non-tropical) just north of the Bahamas is drifting west and will increase storm chances for us tomorrow and Tuesday.

Drier air arrives after that as high pressure strengthens by midweek and a significant plume of Saharan Dust will move in for the second half of the week drying us out once again.

The tropics are quiet.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny, only an isolated shower mainly inland later today. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: ESE 15-20

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy, showers late. Lows: near 80 Winds: ESE 10

TOMORROW: Coastal showers early, inland storms in the afternoon. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: ESE 15

TUESDAY: Showers/t'storms likely, Highs: Near 90 Winds: E 15

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Hazy and hot, little rain expected. Highs: Mid 90s Lows: Near 80

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022