A hot, mostly dry summer Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Drier air will prevail today allowing for limited rain/storm chances of 20% or less.

A disturbance (non-tropical) just north of the Bahamas is drifting west and will increase storm chances for us tomorrow and Tuesday.

Drier air arrives after that as high pressure strengthens by midweek and a significant plume of Saharan Dust will move in for the second half of the week drying us out once again.

The tropics are quiet.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, only an isolated shower mainly inland later today. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: ESE 15-20

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy, showers late. Lows: near 80 Winds: ESE 10

TOMORROW: Coastal showers early, inland storms in the afternoon. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: ESE 15

TUESDAY: Showers/t'storms likely, Highs: Near 90 Winds: E 15

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Hazy and hot, little rain expected. Highs: Mid 90s Lows: Near 80

