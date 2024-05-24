A hot Memorial Day weekend ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A beautiful end of the week here in South Florida!

High pressure continues to dominate. Dryer air is in place as well. As a result, we will see mainly sunny skies with daytime highs around 90°.

As we head into the holiday weekend, the heat will start to increase. The winds shift to more of a South and Southwest flow. That will pump in more heat and humidity.

Highs will climb into the middle 90s. We could see record-breaking heat once again.

On Saturday we could pick up a shower or a storm. Otherwise rain chances are low for Sunday and Memorial Day Monday.

Next week the heat continues.

In the tropics we are watching an area east of the Bahamas. It has a low chance of developing. Either way it will move into the Atlantic and away from South Florida.