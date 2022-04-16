A hot and humid weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warm/hot and humid Easter weekend is on tap for South Florida.

The sea breeze will keep it relatively cooler at the beaches both days with the hottest temperatures and highest storm chances over the inland portions near Lake Okeechobee.

I can't rule out a coastal shower in the morning both days but any that do pop up will move west and away from most of us this weekend.

A cold front will close in by Monday with our best chance of widespread showers & t'storms followed by less humid and very breezy weather through much of next week.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Today: Warm and humid, scattered storms likely west near the lake. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, mild and muggy. Lows: Lower 70s Winds: SE 5

Tomorrow (Easter Sunday): Sun and clouds, scattered inland storms. Highs: Mid to upper 80s Winds: SE 10-15

Monday: Good chance of showers/storms. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

