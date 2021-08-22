WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a hot and humid end to the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the low 90's.

With very humid air, it will feel like 100-105.

A combination of high pressure, dry air, and Saharan dust will limit rainfall over the next few days.

Saharan dust will continue to sit overhead, limiting rainfall.

However, any storms that forms inland during the late afternoon/evening, could be on the stronger side.

By Thursday, rain chances start to increase as an upper-level system approaches the peninsula.

In the tropics:

Tropical Storm Henri has shifted to the east and should make landfall in Rhode Island Sunday afternoon.

Current winds are 70 MPH.

Hurricane Warnings are in from Long Island to Connecticut to Rhode Island.

Flooding from the storm surge and rainfall will be an issue.

The storm will quickly dissipate as it moves inland.

In the Atlantic, there is a tropical wave near the Azores that has a 10% chance of developing.