A hazy, hot, and humid weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After flooding rains yesterday we'll be much drier today!

High pressure will be expanding across the region and a bit of Saharan dust will be moving in which will help suppress the coverage of showers & storms today and tomorrow.

It'll be a hot and humid weekend however with highs in the upper 80s but the humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s so slow down and take it easy with your outdoor exercise and activities and drink lots of water to stay hydrated.

While there's no "trigger" for any showers and storms the next few days the combination of heat and humidity will be enough to spark at least some isolated storms later in the day but indications are the best chance for that will be north of the Palm Beaches toward Indian River and St. Lucie Counties.

A Small Craft Caution is in effect for the boaters due to southeasterly winds running about 20 knots today so expect it to be a bit bumpy on the water and if you're heading to the beach be on the lookout for rip currents and stay close to shore and only swim at guarded beaches.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Partly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid. Highs Near 90 (Feels Like: mid 90s) Winds: SE 15-20

TONIGHT: Evening storms (mainly Treasure Coast), otherwise warm and muggy. Lows Mid 70s Winds: SE 5-10

TOMORROW; Hazy, hot, and humid. Isolated storms later in the day. Highs Upper 80s Winds: ESE 10-15