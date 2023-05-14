A Happy Mothers Day forecast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Just a few passing showers this morning otherwise a mainly dry Mothers Day.

An area of low pressure south of the Keys will pass to our south and east today and tomorrow with most of the rain remaining well to our south through the early part of the week.

Eventually the flow will become more westerly for us and this will allow for scattered mainly afternoon showers & storms to develop and move east toward the coast by midweek.

The statistical start to the rainy season is tomorrow but it'll sputter this week with rain chances less than 50% each day.

The rip current risk is high at the beaches today so only swim at guarded beaches.

It'll be bumpy for the boaters today but marine conditions will improve as winds become light heading into the new week.

TODAY: Passing shower, otherwise partly sunny. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: East 15 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered late night showers possible. Lows: Mid 70s Winds: east 10 mph

TOMORROW: Scattered morning showers, then mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: East 10 mph

