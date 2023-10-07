A front will help filter in slightly cooler, less humid air by Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday, highs in the mid-upper 80s with feels like temperatures in the mid-upper 90s. A few afternoon-evening showers and a couple of storms as a front moves across Central Florida.

Sunday, wake-up temperatures in the low-mid 70s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 80s. As the cool front slides south throughout the day, it may trigger a few showers and storms, mainly across Palm Beach County, but in its wake slightly drier and less humid air pushing in. The comfiest air will be felt along the Treasure Coast.

Monday and Tuesday, pleasant conditions with less humidity and below average temperatures. Morning temperatures in the 60s-low 70s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with a few spotty showers.

Wednesday - Friday, getting more humid and hotter with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Scattered late-day showers and thunderstorms possible as deep tropical moisture pushes in from the Gulf of Mexico.