A few overnight showers leading to sunshine this afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We are waking up to damp conditions as we had a weak boundary bring us rain overnight. Rainfall totals ranged from a trace to 0.5” at the most. Skies will quickly clear behind the overnight front.

Sunshine expected this afternoon and temperatures will be a touch cooler. Highs staying in the lower to middle 70s.

Tonight, will be quite chilly in the upper 40s further inland to lower 50s along the coast.

Sunday will be a beautiful, sparkling, sunny day. Temperatures will continue to cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Monday will be very similar to Sunday with sunshine and cooler high temperatures in the lower 70s. Thankfully we start to see some improvements with temperatures starting Monday night. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will continue to warm through most of this following week.

Highs reaching the middle to upper 70s by Wednesday under mostly sunny conditions. We continue to remain warm and fairly dry into the end of the week.