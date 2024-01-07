A few morning downpours but sunshine slowly returns this afternoon.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The cold front is now around Vero Beach and will be near Miami tonight.

There will be a few morning downpours. Sunshine slowly returns this afternoon.

Dolphins will enjoy great weather tonight in Miami Gardens. No storms expected.

Monday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Mid 70s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Humid. Windy. Strong storms possible Tuesday night. High 82.

Wednesday and Thursday-Partly sunny and cooler. Mid 70s.

Friday and Saturday-late day storms.

A tornado touched down in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday night.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9fxe41w3hQ

