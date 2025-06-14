A dusty calm: quiet tropics, hot days, and glowing skies ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A hot and steamy day outside. High temperatures near 90 for most locations.

A southeasterly breeze will keep warm and humid air moving throughout South Florida, but it will be a nice relief from the heat along the coast.

Wind speeds near 10-15 mph this afternoon. A few passing showers can't be ruled out, but it won't be a busy day on the radar.

On Father's Day, Sunday will be a similar setup. We can expect beautiful sunrises and sunsets due to the Saharan dust in the region, which is also limiting our rain chances.

Highs on Sunday will near 90 with a few showers to storm possible.

We will experience a similar weather pattern for most of next week. We remain, dusty, hot and humid.

High temperatures continue to remain the same near 90 with sunshine and clouds. Isolated showers to a storm can't be ruled out, but we aren't tracking heavy rainfall across our area for awhile.

All remains quiet right now in the Atlantic basin.