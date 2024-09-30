A dry start to the week: spotty showers, continued heat

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A quiet weather pattern as we had into the next several days.

A combination of high pressure and dryer air will bring us generally dry conditions for this upcoming week. For the most part, rain chances are very low...about a 20 to 30% chance of seeing a shower or a storm.

Otherwise it's going to be hot. Temperatures are heading back into the low 90s. With the humidity, it will feel much warmer than that.

But for now, no heated advisories have been issued for our local area.

Now, we will be watching a tropical wave over the next several days. That's going to make its way into the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week.

Models hinting that we could pick up some rainfall from that system as we head into the weekend and early next week.

For now models keep that system on the weaker side. But obviously one we will watch as we head into the next several days.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast