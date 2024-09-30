Tropics are active

There are 5 separate systems the NHC is watching.

Hurricane Isaac in the north Atlantic will go extra topical later today. No threat to land.

Tropical Depression Joyce will be short lived. By Tuesday it will dissipate in the Central Atlantic.

Just south of that, newly formed Tropical Depression twelve has formed. This will become Tropical Storm Kirk in the next day or so. Likely to become a major hurricane before curving in the hurricane graveyard.

Finally, there are two waves that may become tropical cyclones. One is near Africa.

Then last one is heading into the Gulf of Mexico. This one has a 50% chance of developing. One to watch closely!

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

