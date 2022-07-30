A dry final weekend of July

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It'll be a mostly quiet final weekend of July.

Spotty late-night/early morning showers otherwise dry weather in the forecast through Sunday.

The Bermuda high and the sea breeze will push any early morning showers off to our west toward the Gulf coast so it's looking like a quiet ending to July and relatively uneventful beginning to August.

The atmosphere is unusually dry for this time of the year and episodes of Saharan dust moving through will keep the moisture content lower than normal through midweek.

As a result our rain chances and coverage will be 30% or less through about Wednesday.

A disturbance moving in from the east will increase the moisture and chances for showers/storms by late-week and next weekend.

The risk of rip currents is high the next couple of days with easterly winds up to 20 mph at times.

All is still quiet in the tropics through the next 5 days.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: ESE 15-20

TONIGHT: Isolated showers around. Lows: Near 80 Winds: E 10

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: ESE 10-15

