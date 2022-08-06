A Dog Days kind of weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mainly coastal showers in the morning will be pushing off to the west by midday with t'storms likely interior and west coast in the afternoon today and tomorrow.

An upper-air low will be moving in off the ocean later tomorrow and Monday so the coverage of showers/storms might be bumped up a bit especially Sunday night and Monday before this system moves off to our west and away from us.

Saharan dust will arrive by Tuesday and linger through at least Thursday of next week so the rain/storm chances will come down again around midweek.

An easterly wind will offer a bit of relief from the heat and humidity down by the beaches but the rip current risk is elevated so only swim at guarded beaches the next few days.

In the tropics a disturbance emerging off the coast of Africa has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days.

This might be the beginning of the Cape Verde season, we'll see.

TODAY: Morning showers near the coast, inland storms this afternoon. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: East 15-20

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, isolated storms east coast. Lows: Near 80 Winds: ESE 10

TOMORROW & MONDAY: Mainly morning showers/stoprms, hot and humid. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: East 15-20

