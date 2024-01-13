A cool front will impact the area this weekend.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cool front is moving into the area. It will bring a few showers and storms with it.

First we will see the scattered rain along the Treasure Coast through Noon.

Then it pushes into Palm Beach County for the second half of the day.

Otherwise it's mainly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70's.

The front is going to stall on top of South Florida through Sunday.

That means we'll have mostly cloudy skies this weekend.

By Sunday the highs will drop into the low 70's. A few upper 60's possible as well.

Rain will overspread the region from the south on Sunday. We could pick up roughly 1" of rain.

As we head into next week more rain is in the forecast.

Another front approaches on Tuesday and that's going to cool us off as we head into the middle of next week with daytime highs dropping into the 60s.

Dolphins Forecast: Could be the coldest game ever for the Fins. Kickoff 8:10. Temp 2°. Wind Chill: -25° BRRRRRR

