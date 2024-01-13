Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A cool front will impact the area this weekend.

Posted at 7:05 AM, Jan 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-13 07:05:56-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cool front is moving into the area. It will bring a few showers and storms with it.

First we will see the scattered rain along the Treasure Coast through Noon.

Then it pushes into Palm Beach County for the second half of the day.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Otherwise it's mainly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70's.

The front is going to stall on top of South Florida through Sunday.

That means we'll have mostly cloudy skies this weekend.

By Sunday the highs will drop into the low 70's. A few upper 60's possible as well.

Rain will overspread the region from the south on Sunday. We could pick up roughly 1" of rain.

As we head into next week more rain is in the forecast.

Another front approaches on Tuesday and that's going to cool us off as we head into the middle of next week with daytime highs dropping into the 60s.

Dolphins Forecast: Could be the coldest game ever for the Fins. Kickoff 8:10. Temp 2°. Wind Chill: -25° BRRRRRR

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small south windchop, then bigger northeast windchop

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019