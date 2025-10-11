A cold front sweeps through South Florida: Sunshine returns after a stormy stretch

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After several soggy and stormy days, South Florida will finally get a taste of drier air and more seasonable weather this weekend.

The skies will turn partly sunny through the afternoon with only a stray shower possible as a weak front slides south. Behind that front, dew points will drop into the upper 60s, signaling slightly less humidity.

Highs will top out in the mid-80s with a pleasant evening ahead.

Boaters and beach goers should remain cautious this weekend. Northerly swell is creating rough surf and elevated seas. Seas will run 6 to 10 feet today, slowly improving late Sunday into Monday.

A high risk of rip currents continues, and entering the ocean is strongly discouraged until conditions improve.

Minor coastal flooding may continue around high tide, particularly for vulnerable low-lying spots along the Palm Beaches. Tide levels will gradually fall through the weekend.

On Sunday it will be a quiet and comfortable day.

Highs will sit in the mid-80s with lows dipping into the upper 60s to near 70 Sunday night. Light north winds will continue to draw in that drier air, keeping the air feeling a bit fresher.

The upcoming week looks mostly dry with seasonable temperatures and low humidity. A few isolated showers could sneak into southern areas from time to time, but widespread rain or thunderstorms aren’t expected. Highs stay in the low to mid-80s, with mornings in the mid to upper 60s inland and around 70 along the coast.