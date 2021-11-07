Watch
A chilly start Sunday morning

Posted at 7:23 AM, Nov 07, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A chilly start Sunday morning with lows in the 50's. With a cool northerly wind, daytime highs will jump into the low 70's, well below the average high of 8`1.

Partly to mostly sunny skies otherwise, with low humidity and breezy winds.

Temps will start to moderate by mid-week with high temps back in the low 80s as the winds go easterly. A few spot showers will be possible.

By Thursday and Friday, a little more moisture moves in and rain chances increase.

  • Coastal Flood Advisories continue due to King Tides (beach erosion, coastal flooding possible) 
  • Sunset Sunday - 5:34 PM
