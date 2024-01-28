A big cool down on the way

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Big changes are on the horizon!

Sunday will be a warm day, but turning breezy and showers with possible storms are in the forecast.

Highs in the lower 80s in the afternoon. We will be watching a cold front that will sweep across South Florida triggering showers by lunchtime. We will keep showers in the forecast through the early evening.

Temperatures will plummet by 15-20 degrees. It will be cold tonight in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Patchy fog near Lake Okeechobee counties this morning.

Sunday temperatures will once again be in the lower 80s, but we are about to wash away this heat. A cold front will sweep across Sunday late afternoon.

Showers are expected to be on our doorstep by late morning. We will be watching the radar closely near lunchtime. Rain showers building on the satellite and radar maps from lunch through the early bird dinner timeframe.

This front will significantly cool temperatures, bringing winter back.

Monday will be much cooler and breezy. Highs stay in the middle to upper 60s with sunshine. Winds ushering in from the north.

Temperatures will return to comfortable by Wednesday and return to the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Next chance of showers will come late in the week and temperatures will be "normal" in the lower to middle 70s.