A beautiful weekend across the Sunshine State

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A beautiful weekend in store for all of us across the Sunshine State! This Saturday in South Florida we are talking plenty of sunshine to go around and high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

It will be a clear night with a chill in the air. Temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 60s overnight. I wouldn't rule out seeing upper 50s across the Treasure Coast.

Sunday will be another postcard day here in town. Mostly sunny skies and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s again.

Temperatures start to warm as we head into the following workweek.

Monday will be a mostly sunny day with high temperatures near the lower 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday we start to enter the middle 80s with a touch more cloud cover as our next system approaches.

Make sure to have indoor plans or have the end of the week be an errand day because we are watching your next cold front.

A cold front will take its time bringing us rain showers between Thursday and Friday. It won't be a complete washout on Thursday.

Expect rain showers to move in late in the day on Thursday and the rain will keep us company into Friday morning.

The cold front finally cross Friday late morning and we will start to see some clearing in the afternoon.