Watch Now
Weather

Actions

70s for Christmas Eve under mostly cloudy skies

Posted at 8:16 AM, Dec 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-24 08:16:59-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Starting off the day with scattered rainfall coming in from off the ocean. This afternoon, cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid-upper 70s. Tonight, cloudy skies as Santa's coming to town with lows in the 60s-low 70s.

Monday (Christmas), isolated rainfall in the morning then scattered rain with some heavier downpours for the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-upper 70s with breezy winds.

Tuesday and Wednesday, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s with scattered rainfall.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Thursday, a cold front moves in, and we'll start off the day with scattered rainfall, then slow clearing through the afternoon. Highs down to upper 60s-low 70s.

Friday, morning lows in the low-mid 50s and afternoon highs down to the mid-upper 60s. Sunny skies.

Next weekend, morning lows down to the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s. Abundant sunshine with plenty of dry air in place.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Windchop continues through the weekend

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019