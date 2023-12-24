70s for Christmas Eve under mostly cloudy skies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Starting off the day with scattered rainfall coming in from off the ocean. This afternoon, cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid-upper 70s. Tonight, cloudy skies as Santa's coming to town with lows in the 60s-low 70s.

Monday (Christmas), isolated rainfall in the morning then scattered rain with some heavier downpours for the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-upper 70s with breezy winds.

Tuesday and Wednesday, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s with scattered rainfall.

Thursday, a cold front moves in, and we'll start off the day with scattered rainfall, then slow clearing through the afternoon. Highs down to upper 60s-low 70s.

Friday, morning lows in the low-mid 50s and afternoon highs down to the mid-upper 60s. Sunny skies.

Next weekend, morning lows down to the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s. Abundant sunshine with plenty of dry air in place.