3 areas of possible tropical development, including in Gulf of Mexico

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Quick-moving showers will roll over the Treasure Coast early Thursday, then stray inland showers farther south into Palm Beach County are possible by the early afternoon.

Overall, our rain chances are low and even drier weather is expected for Friday.

It will be breezy with winds still out of the northeast, and afternoon temperatures will top the low 90s.

Afternoon high temperatures will continue to stay near 90 degrees through the weekend, while the breeze will start to lighten up on Saturday. Rain chances will remain at a minimum this weekend, so expect a nice weekend forecast with mostly sunny skies.

Meanwhile, in the tropics, Tropical Storm Franklin is moving over Atlantic waters and bringing impacts to Turks and Caicos on Thursday.

Franklin will turn northeastward away from the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos. Franklin is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane this weekend while moving slowly northward in the Atlantic. Bermuda should keep watch on the storm, but there is no threat to Florida.

Meanwhile, there are two areas in the Atlantic that have a medium to high chance for development in the next few days. One of those is the remnants of Emily and could redevelop into a tropical storm later this week or weekend.

"The one at 70%, that's the disturbance that was associated with Emily," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said. "So Emily could regain tropical storm status sometime this weekend."

There is also new area of concern in the Gulf of Mexico, where an area of low pressure could form and have some further development into early next week.

"Has a medium chance to further organize once it's there in the Gulf," Correa said.