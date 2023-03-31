Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Plenty of sunshine, wind headed into weekend

Daytime highs in low-to-mid 80s
March 31, 2023 7-day forecast
WPTV
March 31, 2023 7-day forecast
Posted at 6:48 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 06:48:29-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a quiet weather pattern today. High pressure brings ample sunshine. Humidity is low, so it's very pleasant outside, but it will be another windy day.

Daytime highs will be in the low-to-middle 80s.

We are tracking a front to the north. it moves into the peninsula tomorrow.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Ahead of it, we warm into the mid-and-upper 80s this weekend.

On Saturday, we have a low chance of afternoon showers. They start inland and then push toward the coast later in the day.

But most are dry.

On Sunday, the front settles across central Florida. Not much rain is expected. Just an inland shower.

But on Monday, we could have a few storms develop. There's a 30% chance, so nothing too widespread.

The rest of the week is dry with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: A bit more Friday, then fading

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019