WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Starting off the day in the 60s-low 70s, then warming up to the low 80s, with lots of sunshine this afternoon and some showers possible later in the day, mainly after sunset.

Tomorrow, a mix of sun and clouds and passing showers possible with highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday, looks a little drier with most of the rain focused to our north, but still can't rule out the chance for some afternoon showers and some storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Next week, a cooling trend in store with highs down to the low 70s by Wednesday. Some showers and storms possible ahead of the frontal passage.