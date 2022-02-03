Breezy with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s and 50s inland with some showers drifting in from offshore with breezy winds. This afternoon, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s, staying breezy and only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Similar weather tomorrow with highs reaching the 80s and low rain chances.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

For the weekend, a front pushes into the area, but looks like it washes out. This system could bring in a few showers for the weekend forecast, but no significant rainfall expected. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.

Lingering moisture into early next week with warmer than normal temperatures. Highs in the mid-upper 70s.

By the middle of next week, another front moves in and this could bring in some more showers and even some storms by Wednesday. Highs in the mid-70s.