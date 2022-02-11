Watch
Weather

Actions

Warm with possible showers ahead of Sunday cold front

items.[0].image.alt
WPTV
Weather
Posted at 5:22 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 05:22:27-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Not as cold as yesterday morning, but still a chilly start with temperatures in the 50s-low 60s this morning. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 70s, partly sunny and some late-day showers possible.

Tomorrow, warm, and sunny with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s and only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday, more clouds with scattered rainfall as a cold front moves in. Highs in the mid-70s.

Monday, morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s and highs struggling to reach the upper 60s. Winds picking up throughout the day.

Tuesday-Thursday, a warming trend takes hold. Highs back to the upper 70s by Thursday. Staying breezy through the middle of the work week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018