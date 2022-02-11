Warm with possible showers ahead of Sunday cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Not as cold as yesterday morning, but still a chilly start with temperatures in the 50s-low 60s this morning. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 70s, partly sunny and some late-day showers possible.

Tomorrow, warm, and sunny with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s and only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Sunday, more clouds with scattered rainfall as a cold front moves in. Highs in the mid-70s.

Monday, morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s and highs struggling to reach the upper 60s. Winds picking up throughout the day.

Tuesday-Thursday, a warming trend takes hold. Highs back to the upper 70s by Thursday. Staying breezy through the middle of the work week.