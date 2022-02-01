Nice day with highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, a wide range of temperatures to start off the day. 30s along the Treasure Coast, then 60s towards Coastal Palm Beach County. This afternoon, a nice day in store with highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Tomorrow-Thursday, morning lows in the low-mid 60s and highs in the mid-upper 70s, a little breezy and a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Friday - Weekend, highs in the low 80s, some showers possible as a front stalls out over the state.