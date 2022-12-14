Cooler temperatures, spotty downpours for morning commute

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures are in the mid-to-upper 60s with spotty downpours, especially near the coast through about late-morning. Rain clears by this afternoon and we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

Tomorrow, highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s with increasing clouds throughout the day and scattered late-day showers and storms. Some of those storms could be strong to severe, mainly along the Treasure Coast.

Friday, highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s. Rain is possible in the morning, but tapers off for the afternoon. Clouds could stick around through much of the day on Friday, but skies start to clear by the evening.

Saturday, highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s with some late-day showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday, morning rainfall will bring clearing skies for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s with breezy winds. The humidity goes down throughout the day and stays low through early next week.

Monday, morning lows will be down to the upper 50s-low 60s and afternoon highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s. It'll be mostly sunny and a bit breezy.

Tuesday, highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s, partly sunny and an isolated shower is possible.