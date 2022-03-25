Watch
10 degree cool down this afternoon compared to yesterday

Posted at 5:14 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 05:14:54-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures running in the 60s and low 70s, cloudy and some showers to start. This afternoon, clearing skies with highs down to the low-mid 70s, mostly sunny and less humid.

For the weekend - early next week, morning temperatures in the 50s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. We'll stay mostly sunny, and the humidity will stay low.

Tuesday - Thursday, a little warming trend as highs return to the mid-80s by Thursday. Mainly dry and comfy with some isolated showers possible with more of an onshore flow. Breezy for Wednesday and Thursday.

