Hot and muggy today with highs in mid-upper 80s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A clear, moonlit morning with the Full Worm Moon is on display.

Temperatures are starting off in the low-mid 70s, and upper 60s inland and along the Treasure Coast.

Some fog is possible for the morning drive.

This afternoon, near-record heat with highs climbing into the mid-upper 80s, partly sunny and mainly dry.

Showers and storms are possible mainly along the Treasure Coast this evening through around midnight.

Tonight, aside from a few showers along the Treasure Coast, things look quiet and clear. Lows down to the upper 60s-low 70s.

Tomorrow, highs once again flirting with records as afternoon temperatures reach the upper 80s. Dry for most of the day, then increasing rain chances after 5 PM ahead of a cold front.

Sunday, a little rain in the morning, then drying out for the afternoon. A little cooler with highs down to the low 80s.

Monday, highs in the low 80s with breezy winds and less humidity.

Tuesday-Thursday, temperatures and rain chances increase through the middle of the work week. It will stay breezy as well.