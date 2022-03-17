Partly sunny, highs in low 80s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Early next week, highs in the low 80s and winds picking up. We're back to the mid-80s by Wednesday.

This morning, temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s and mainly dry across the area. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, partly sunny and only a few storms possible. No severe storms expected.

Tomorrow-Saturday, near-record heat with highs climbing into the mid-upper 80s and feeling even warmer with the humidity. Partly sunny and only a slim chance of an isolated shower.

Sunday, a front moves in and some scattered storms possible. Highs in the low 80s.