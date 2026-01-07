FBI disrupts 'ISIS-inspired' plot by juvenile at Indiana high school

The FBI disrupted an ISIS-inspired plot targeting a central Indiana high school, according to the agency's 2025 annual report highlighting significant increases in arrests and major public safety impacts.

The juvenile suspect had immediate access to firearms in the home, prompting FBI Indianapolis to work closely with local law enforcement partners to remove all firearms from the house. The student was also expelled from school.

No charges were filed by the Department of Justice because the individual is a juvenile. The FBI has not released any other details about the case.

The disrupted school plot was among several major counterterrorism successes highlighted in the FBI Indianapolis Field Office's 2025 report, which also included:

• Arresting an individual attempting to travel overseas to support ISIS

• Supporting the FBI Detroit Field Office in disrupting the "Pumpkin Day Attack"

• Mitigating multiple domestic terrorism threats involving elected officials, racially motivated violence, kidnapping, sexual exploitation of minors, and interstate extremist activity

• Freezing $500,000 in cryptocurrency tied to a ransomware payment, leading to seizure of the funds

The FBI Indianapolis Field Office reported significant operational increases in 2025, with arrests and major public safety impacts rising substantially from the previous year.