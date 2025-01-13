California wildfires: Will it impact homeowners insurance?

Residents in the Los Angeles area are understandably worried as wildfires continue to burn through neighborhoods and destroy homes. But many are also worried they'll never be able to rebuild.

There have been reports of some California homeowners losing their insurance coverage just before the fires — a situation that industry experts say is not allowed under the law.

"Insurance companies are not allowed by regulators to just drop policies; it doesn't happen that way," said Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute.

Friedlander said in places like Florida, homeowners must receive at least 120 days of notice on non-renewals by insurers. In California, however, the requirement is just 75 days.

Many carriers, Friedlander noted, have pulled back on policies in California under pressure from state regulations, which he believes is now easing.

Homeowners left with few options do have access to a state-run insurance program. However, there are concerns that these fires could apply additional stress to the program.

This story was originally published by Matt Sczesny at Scripps News West Palm Beach.