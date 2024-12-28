3 firefighters, 12 passengers injured after train collides with firetruck in Florida

Three firefighters and 12 Brightline passengers have been injured following an incident involving a Delray Beach Fire Rescue truck and a Brightline train Saturday morning in Delray Beach, Florida.

According to Matt Saraceni, sergeant of the Delray Beach Police Traffic Homicide Unit, three firefighters have been hospitalized with injuries. Two of the firefighters were transported as trauma alerts to Delray Beach Medical Center and all are in stable condition.

RELATED STORY | Chemical burn in East Palestine derailment could have been avoided

Twelve passengers from the Brightline train were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Delray Beach Fire Chief Ronald Martin said there was a call to service in the area shortly before this incident, but could not confirm if the truck was assigned or released from that call at the time of the crash.

A nearby intersection was closed on Saturday as an investigation was still underway by the Delray Beach Police Department, Brightline officials and the National Transportation Safety Board.

This article was written by Samantha Roesler and Briana Nespral for Scripps News West Palm Beach.