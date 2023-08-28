Trump to be arraigned in Georgia election case Sept. 6

Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned on Sept. 6 after he was indicted for a scheme to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, according to updated court documents.

Trump turned himself in on Aug. 24 and was released after posting a $200,000 bond. A mug shot was taken of the former president.

It is unclear whether Trump will attend or waive his right to appear. If he appears, it could mark the first time the public is able to watch a criminal hearing involving Trump. Trump's three previous arraignments were held without video cameras.

The arraignment is the initial hearing after formal charges are filed. The defendant is presented with the charges and is informed of their rights.

The judge also decides at arraignment whether the defendant should be held in prison or released before trial. Defendants are also asked whether they plead guilty or not guilty. Given Trump has decried the case, it is expected he'll enter a not-guilty plea.

All 19 defendants, including Trump, face at least one count of violating the state's Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Any of the defendants found guilty on that count would be subject to a minimum prison sentence of five years.

The former president is navigating four different criminal cases. He was first indicted this year in New York in a hush-money payments scheme. That indictment was followed by federal charges in a classified-documents case. Special counsel Jack Smith also charged Trump with leading a conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has maintained his innocence in all of the cases, claiming it’s all part of a “witch hunt” and an attempt to interfere with the upcoming presidential election.

"We did nothing wrong," Trump said as he left Atlanta. "I did nothing wrong and everybody knows it."

Trump is currently the front-runner for the Republican nomination for president. Polls show him neck-and-neck with President Joe Biden in a potential general election rematch.

